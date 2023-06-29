The other night I was invited to play a game. Generally speaking I’m an enthusiastic gamer, but I just discovered the kind of game that I suck at. In fact, I think it says something deeply true about me and it was very intimidating. The game is called Werewolf.
There are five of us. Myself, the Spousal Unit and the Palo Family, two of whom are highly co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.