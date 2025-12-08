I’m reading a book that people in my weird corner have mentioned. It’s reminding me of why I love science fiction. Let me say this, the more comfortable our lives become, the more we need to read the hardest fiction. The hardest science fiction humiliates because it reminds us that all magic isn’t benevolent. Living in the US, there are literally trillions circulating in the attempts to seduce us that the future can be brighter. Philosophers know better.

The Sparse Matrix

If I had to live my life all over again I would tell my young self several things.

The first is that civilization is very uneven, even sparse.

No matter how you succeed, you will die alone.

Engage all of the sparks of life because most people don’t get it.

Definitely, without question, get married and have babies - as many as you can afford. Probably nobody else loves you.

Monsters are real and they are scarier than you think.

I’m sure all of those pieces of advice can be found elsewhere, but it’s the first and the last I didn’t quite believe. Because of that, I expected more of society than is reasonable. Thank god I read Borges.

My brother Doc is getting deeply into Schopenhauer. I think he has found his philosophical home in the self-made womb of solitude. My Stoic approach has a dark sense of humor, rather something like that attached to the Three Stooges and Max Sennett. Fools and idiots are more prevalent than you imagine, and the universe just lets it be. So I can laugh at retards of all sorts. Relative to the gods, we’re all retards. Philosophers know this.

But I’ve been thinking lately about the rational possibility that there might just be aliens at the South Pole, or perhaps under the Drake Passage.

Mental Proximity

It’s too late for me to erase my shadow from the interwebz. Yet I know that if I were important enough or had the goods to defect to Dakar, Lagos or Nairobi, I could get handily off the grid. I’m fairly sure it would be easy to do so in some corner of Arkansas or the Florida panhandle as well. In either case, I would need the help of some division of the FBI, CIA or State Department. Some higher power and intelligence to escape me from the ordinary dragnets.

The toughest thing would be for me to abandon my Stoicism, my Christian praxis, my appetite for Japanese food and love for combat sports, and a whole lot of my cultural immersion. It is this that scares the hell out of me because of a monster from the Antimemetic Division. It is an Unknown, designation: U-3125

“In fact,” the recorded Quinn says, “this is the only room in the world where U-3125 is not present. It’s called ‘inverted containment.’ U-3125 pervades all of reality except for volumes that have been specifically shielded from its influence. And this is it. This is our only safe harbor. This room represents the length and breadth of the war. … “When that happens, when you make ‘eye contact,’ it kills you. It kills you and it kills anybody who thinks like you. Physical distance doesn’t matter, it’s about mental proximity. Anybody with the same ideas, anybody in the same headspace. It kills your collaborators, your whole research team. It kills your parents; it kills your children. You become absent humans, human-shaped shells surrounding holes in reality. And when it’s done, your project is a crater, and nobody knows what U-3125 is anymore. It is a black hole in antimemetic science, consuming unwary researchers and yielding no information, only detectable through indirect observation. A true description of what U-3125 is, or even an allusion to what it is, constitutes a containment breach and a lethal indirect cognitohazard. qntm. There Is No Antimemetics Division: A Novel (pp. 122-124). (Function). Kindle Edition.

A Lethal Indirect Cognitohazard

Something I used to talk about more often was the fact that I have always been drawn to spies and priests. That is because, like few others in our wannabe meritocracy, they cannot use what they know and advertise it. Being sworn to secrecy means you are carrying around information that people would literally kill to know, and you can only broker it in the most particular of circumstances. Any attempt to fence it outside of strict parameters engages you in deadly risk. I know a little about what it’s like to know stuff like that, having built accounting systems in the Fortune 500 throughout my career.

One time I considered becoming a leaker and I scared myself. The fact that 99 out of 100 people have no context to understand what it might mean, you can be sure that the 100th person has a sponsor, a budget, a toolset and orders to get at you. U-3125 is just such a monster, but an inhuman one. To know it is to draw its lethal attention and single-minded determination to end you.

The book constitutes a compendium of lethal cognitohazards, both in the way they are discovered and the type of lethalities they subject to those in the know. They are weapons of mind destruction, not merely in the tradition of serial killers on sprees or evil geniuses hungry for power, but like Ebola carried by audio, video, paper, digital networks and rumors. They know their targets: anyone who knows enough to recognize them. The Unknown doesn’t survey, poll, interrogate or guess. It knows your mind and it takes it apart memory by memory.

Imagine Agents in the Matrix. As you approach them and they become aware of your presence they begin to erase your memory. You want to shoot them with a gun, but they have already begun to erase your memories of shooting lessons. You had a plan going in, but what was it? Where did I just come from? What am I doing here? Why do I feel this crazy itch in my head .. what is it? Next, you’re dead.

An idea that kills you. A population at war with the idea, decimated. A population of Unknowns, thousands of them with designations like U-2200 each operating via different methods, all of which are kept secret by the Antimemetic Division because to identify is to die, well sometimes. Some of the Unknowns are ancient gods which are incredible and feed on human minds, but are not particularly dangerous. In fact, this one is hilarious.

Chemical Mnestics

There are three types of weapons the infinitely funded Antimemetic Divisions have aside from the brilliant and dedicated individuals who pledge their life in service to the continuation of human sentience. They are miracle drugs known as chemical mnestics in classes X, Y and Z.

Class Y mnestics represent the state of the art of non-anomalous biochemical memory fortification. Class Y mnestics permanently destroy the subject’s ability to forget. The result is perfect eidetic memory and perfect immunity to arbitrarily strong antimemetic interference. The dose is taking effect now. Quinn didn’t read the book because she already knew every word of it. She knows everything that’s about to happen to her. She can already feel her mind hardening, like steel, and the developing symptoms of extreme sensory overload. She can see everything. qntm. There Is No Antimemetics Division: A Novel (pp. 135-136). (Function). Kindle Edition.

So it’s on.

The Book Itself

The book itself has been floating around the interwebz for some time in pdf form. I downloaded it yesterday and it demonstrated that the original serial production of the story has undergone significant changes since the release of the audiobook, which is fairly recent. It wasn’t until I read that pdf that I decided to also get the Kindle edition. There’s some aggregated community of fans called SCP that have a wiki and that also appears to be derivative. So there is, to a significant extent, an inherent effort for the import of the book to be cryptic.

Indeed the whole set of antimemetics could be allegorical to what Eric Weinstein calls the Gated Institutional Narrative. This makes it both delicious and frustrating. The fascinating idea and the story is indeed so cryptic that it’s something of an anti-narrative itself, as if it actually were a dump of CIA information designed to be just conspiratorial enough to be dismissed as the ravings of a clever but unpublishable crank.

Which is to say it would have been better as a comic novel, because quite frankly I can’t tell what time it is. There are passages that use up eight pages to describe one meeting and there are passages that use one page to describe the efforts of a single individual to build something the size and complexity of the Large Hadron Collider which had been previously described as involving a process as impossible as designing the Apollo Program while keeping the existence of the Moon a secret.

The task of describing what happens with the researchers who use chemical mnestics is complicated. Consider how you tell a story about somebody who has to figure out, as they encounter a dangerous monster (like Candyman) if they have erased their memory about the phrase that summons him as well as the solution that kills him.

There are two authors whom I think have done an admirable job with that kind of thing, one in particular is Blake Crouch whose Dark Matter became a well-done TV series, although the book was even more detailed. Another is Jeremy Robinson whose Infinite 2 while in an inexplicably amorphous series, did make a very good sequel to Infinite which kicked off the whole thing.

All that said, there is stuff in the book which just begs for a film treatment. There are moments of force poker-faced discovery that are so world-destroyingly dramatic that reading the expressions of that moment would be any director’s dream.

The book needed to be a bigger book. There’s too much crammed into too little space. The redacted stuff was a very nice inconsistent touch that worked well in audio as well as text. The narrator of the audiobook needed to do better although as a [British] woman’s story, she was perfect as the protag.

As For The Monsters

What redeems this book after all that is the size, shape, behavior and deadliness of its monsters. The catalog of entities the poor humans are tasked to deal with are without question the most frightening I think I’ve ever considered. The only thing that comes close is that described by Peter Watts in his Blind Sight. In that story it was hubris and curiosity that killed the human cats. Unlike the crew of the Nostromo who were in over their heads from the gate, or the arrogance and foolishness of USS Sulaco in the followup Aliens, the humans of the Antimemetics Division were humanity’s best, brightest and bravest. The very existence of these demons were not of humankind’s doing, they were simply the kind of monsters the universe is capable of creating. Like radiation, humanity doesn’t understand its nature until Marie Curie was dead. You can’t know sea monsters until you travel the seas.

Which brings me back to the scary idea about aliens. There has always been in my mind, a place for an advanced civilization on Earth that lay in secret. Suppose that humans had been here and then hid out for a million years, and there are a small village of immortals in the middle of Antarctica, or under the Arctic Ocean.

Or imagine something less imaginative.

“They were human beings. They were probably significantly more technologically advanced than we are. They existed thousands of years ago; perhaps tens of thousands, we can’t know for sure. It’s difficult to determine what really happened to them because their entire cultural memeplex was lethally irradiated. Their core cultural concepts, the things they created, and stood for, and valued highly, can never be known or propagated again. “We think an idea stole into their culture that they did not have adaptations to defend against. A Category Epsilon idea complex. They may have fought it. But, ultimately, their culture is buried beneath that idea.” Quinn pauses, letting the rain patter for a significant moment. “Millions of people died,” Morgan says. Quinn says nothing. “And we forgot about this?” Morgan asks. “The rest of us. The fraction of the fraction, who survived the War, and became modern humanity. You and me and everybody. We, what, looked away? And walked away, and ‘moved on’?” “Yes.” qntm. There Is No Antimemetics Division: A Novel (p. 77). (Function). Kindle Edition.

Yes. So what if we simply haven’t discovered, because our science isn’t yet advanced enough, the kind of monsters that simply aren’t interested in us yet, but have been here all along?