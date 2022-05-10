Several years ago I was in a discussion about what it’s like for black police officers. This will be a public two part series. I’m going to back into it starting with a derivative question arising from one observation made by my brother Doc who is now a retired LAPD officer. Part Two will deal more directly with law enforcement.
Q. Can you elaborate on …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.