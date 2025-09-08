In 1970 something a woman named Diana
smeared grease all over her body
and swam 100 miles through the briny deep.
She arrived on shore weak as a kitten
in front of cameras and instant fame
for we celebrate courage of this kind
perhaps because that is all that is left.
I recall this memory today knowing
that had she failed and drowned
which she certainly could have
we would have found her foolish
and the ego we praised for overcoming
would have been nothing more than certifiable
suicidal, stupid, we would have interviewed her neighbors instead.
No insurance company, no living room in America
would remember her name -- there would
be no lesson to extrapolate years later
we all know not to mess with God.
But taking one's life into one's own hands
is not courageous
there is a community called justice
that we have ignored as thrillseekers.
In 1970 something a man named Phillipe
put on a skin tight black suit
and climbed 100 stories above the street.
He arrived at the top proud as a peacock
in front of police and infamy
for we don't tolerate insolence of this kind
perhaps because we have no courage left.
I recall this memory today knowing
that had he failed and fell
which he certainly could have
we would have found him foolish
to flaunt the heights of New York would have been nothing more than
suicidal, stupid, he should have taken the elevator instead.
No parish priest, no high school in America
would forget his name -- there would
be no end to the fatuous farce
we all know that there are only small chinks in the system.
For taking one's life into one's own hands
is not courageous
this community called justice
must not be ignored by thrillseekers