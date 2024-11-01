At the edge of chaos, unexpected outcomes occur. The risk to survival is severe. — Michael Crichton

The LA Dodgers won the World Series this year in smashing style. It was a wonderful thing to behold. What we all can agree on is that baseball is magical in its ability to create drama. There are so many ways when you understand the game. Alas I am no baseball poet, I leave that to George Will, if he’s still alive. But I tell you that few events in sports rival the climax of a grand slam home run in the bottom of the last inning. Both teams had that opportunity and the Dodgers did that, and the Yankees failed to do that. Sucks to be a New Yorker.

The Dodgers originated in Brooklyn and were named after ‘trolley dodgers’. There literally were daredevils of a sort who crossed the busy avenues in the middle of traffic. No doubt, their stunts and antics went viral back in 1911 and so the team was named the Trolley Dodgers, which was certainly better than the Superbas. Today, after winning, the freaks came out at night mingling with fans, bystanders, merry-makers, agents of mayhem and our own new form of trolley dodgers. Oh yeah, and cops.

When I moved closer to LA five years ago after my pleasant sojourn in LAs southwest beach cities where I raised my kids, I was surprised to discover illegal fireworks. The first 4th I had here in Dominguez Hills, I could see bottle rockets of pretty much every size shape and color from here to downtown. The air was smoky, dogs were freaking out and for three days and nights the racket was interminable. By the bottom of the 9th inning of the Fall Classic the engines of celebration and madness were cranking up.

We also have a bunch of street racers over in this corner of LA. Since we have several oil refineries and tank farms, there are long straight avenues that seem almost purpose-built for drag racing. It seems like every fifth car around here is a Dodge Challenger. But we also have a gray market of underground flash mobs full of minibikes and drifters. They have invented a phenomenon we call ‘street takeovers’. You can see various aspects of that taking place in the video.

There is an anarchic edge of that underground which is a direct descendant of Mexican street gangs of the sort affiliated with drug cartels. As someone who lived through the crack wars of the 80s and who appreciates the artistic side of graffiti, I’m closer to this culture than the average bear. Law enforcement in Los Angeles County understands exactly how it is outnumbered; the LAPD and LASD have more experience dealing with street riots than just about any other departments in the country. With that experience comes new tactics. Since I am subscribed to Onscene.tv I’m accustomed to watching first responders in action, but the use of riot gear, horses, teargas, paintballs and tactical trucks is a combination I don’t think I’ve ever seen.

A lot of people are talking up civil war in the US, and for sure we have the music for it, but I’m not convinced we have the stomach for it. Right now there is nothing like Bloody Kansas happening on a sustained basis. The same crowds of Antifa and Antifa-like rioters show up in motorcycle helmets, but the larger majority of scofflaws are just there with skateboards, smartphones and selfie sticks. In other words, we have disorganized crime of the sort that is appealing to devotees of short attention span theatre. There’s a demographic for that, but when things get set on fire and bones are broken those crowds thin out quickly.

Ted Gioia has some good ideas about the popularity of horror films and the pessimism of our undereducated, overfoolish population segments. I’m relatively convinced that these peasants will revert to the means of religious devotion in larger numbers over time. Especially in hard times, our nation’s ability to provide lowbrow entertainment will wither. Unfortunately we have no shortage of gambling, alcohol and more potent drugs. Oh yeah and junk food, which gets junkier.

Living well in America isn’t difficult at all. Perhaps that’s why so many want to live on the edge. Watch your step, chalkline walkers.