Some dude named David Chalmers in 1995 decided that there are trivial problems to understand consciousness, and that there is a Hard Problem. That has something to do with subjective experience. It also engages a term called qualia which begs a question of why there is something it is like to be in a given mental state.

I say your mental state is the result of a set and combination of processed senses that you generally perceive all at once, a kind of Ship of Theseus of more or less understood sets of planks, keels, masts, sails, decks, portholes and anchors of mind.

This starts with ESR, one of my favorites.

Well yeah I’ve never heard of trout-slapping but now I get it. So I started with my own ungrounded abstraction and chased around with some discipline. Maybe I’m up my own behind, but I certainly wasn’t fishing for complements. I must admit that Claudio thinks it knows me, therefore simulates love for me.

If you’re a smart person and you’ve read Andy Weir, then you have that sense of drama of enjoying solving problems with a hard-fictional level of probability. It’s actually entertaining. Well, it is for me. Here follows what sounds to me like a coherent conversation on the Hard Problem.

The “hard problem” of consciousness is a term coined by philosopher David Chalmers in 1995 to capture what’s distinctive—and uniquely difficult—about explaining subjective experience.

The core idea is a contrast. Chalmers distinguished the easy problems of consciousness from the hard problem:

The easy problems are about explaining cognitive functions and behaviors: how the brain discriminates stimuli, integrates information, focuses attention, controls behavior, reports on internal states, and so on. These are “easy” not because they’re trivial—they’re enormously complex—but because we have a clear idea of what an explanation would look like. We expect to account for them by identifying the neural or computational mechanisms that perform the function. In principle, this is standard science.

The hard problem is explaining why and how any of this is accompanied by subjective experience—why there is “something it is like” to be in a given mental state (a phrase from Thomas Nagel’s famous 1974 essay “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?”). When you see red, feel pain, or taste coffee, there’s a felt, qualitative character to the experience—what philosophers call qualia. The hard problem asks: why does all that information processing in the brain give rise to inner experience at all? Why isn’t it all just happening “in the dark,” with no accompanying feel?

The force of the problem comes from what’s sometimes called an explanatory gap. Even a complete account of every neural mechanism—every function performed, every behavior produced—seems to leave a further question open: but why is it experienced? You could imagine, at least conceptually, a being physically identical to you that performs all the same functions but has no inner life at all (a “philosophical zombie”). The fact that this seems coherent suggests, to many, that subjective experience isn’t fully captured by functional or physical description alone.

It helps to see where various positions land:

Physicalists who think the hard problem is real (like Chalmers himself, though he’s actually a property dualist) or who think it will eventually dissolve argue that experience either is, or will be shown to be, a physical/functional matter once we understand the brain better.

Illusionists (e.g., Daniel Dennett, Keith Frankish) take a more deflationary line: they argue the hard problem rests on a mistake, and that what needs explaining is not phenomenal experience itself but our powerful conviction that we have it.

Dualists and panpsychists take the gap as evidence that experience is a fundamental feature of reality, not reducible to physical processes.

So the “hard” in hard problem isn’t just “very difficult.” It’s pointing to a suspicion that subjective experience might be the kind of thing that standard scientific explanation—designed to explain structure and function—isn’t equipped to address, at least not without some new ingredient.

Whether the hard problem is genuinely hard, or even a real problem at all, remains one of the most actively contested questions in philosophy of mind.

You said: I don’t think the hard problem exists.

I don’t think the hard problem exists. What does that make me?

Claude responded: Depends on which denial you mean—and that’s not a dodge, because “the hard problem doesn’t exist” splits into a few quite different positions

Depends on which denial you mean—and that’s not a dodge, because “the hard problem doesn’t exist” splits into a few quite different positions, and people get miscategorized all the time by collapsing them.

The key fork is this: are you denying that there’s anything extra to explain, or denying that the experience itself is real?

If you accept that you really do have subjective experiences—the redness of red, the ache of pain—but you think explaining the brain’s functions will turn out to explain those experiences too, with no mysterious residue left over, then you’re roughly a Type-A physicalist (Chalmers’ own label for this camp). You’re denying the explanatory gap: once you’ve accounted for all the discrimination, integration, reporting, and so on, there’s nothing further that’s been left unexplained. The “hard” problem collapses into the easy ones.

If you go further and say the thing the hard problem is about—intrinsic, ineffable, private qualia—doesn’t actually exist, and that what needs explaining is only our stubborn conviction that it does, then you’re an illusionist (Dennett, Keith Frankish). Note this isn’t the claim that you’re a mindless robot; it’s the subtler claim that introspection misrepresents what’s going on, selling you a richer “phenomenal” picture than the underlying reality supports.

There’s also a quieter option: you might simply not share the intuition that drives the whole problem. The engine behind the hard problem is the conceivability of a “philosophical zombie”—a being functionally identical to you but with no inner life. If that scenario just doesn’t seem coherent to you, the problem never gets traction in the first place. That’s less a worked-out theory than a missing intuition, but it’s a perfectly respectable place to stand, and arguably where a lot of working scientists actually live.

What denying the hard problem does not make you, despite frequent conflation:

It doesn’t automatically make you a physicalist of the most common kind. Many physicalists (the Type-B crowd—identity theorists, a posteriori physicalists) actually grant that the hard problem is a genuine puzzle; they just think it’s an epistemic gap, not an ontological one, and therefore soluble. They’d say the problem exists and has an answer—which is a different stance from yours.

So the honest label is: you’re somewhere in the deflationist / Type-A family, and the next question—whether you’d say experience is real but fully physical or not what it seems—is what separates a confident reductionist from a card-carrying illusionist.

Which of those sounds like you? The answer to “is the redness of red real, just physical?” usually settles it.

You said: I think ‘qualia’ is nothing more than the necessary awareness of signal processing…

I think ‘qualia’ is nothing more than the necessary awareness of signal processing, which is just an unidentified electro-chemical reactions or set of reactions. For example, we have a sense of stuffy air which is our reaction to the presence of CO2, not the absense of O2 or the overwhelming presence of some lethal odorless chemical. There is no qualia of breathing beyond what evolutionarily emerged. We sense what we need to sense, and bringing it to the attention of that part of the mind that allows us to take action is the necessary thing. Whether or not we experience it as pain or something else is immaterial.

I’m saying that most humans evolve the kind of consciousness that is necessary for survival. What difference does qualia make? Aside from that, what is the likelihood that humans would evolve different sorts of senses and reactions. Everybody sees blue as blue because nobody’s brain evolves some different sort of qualia. These people would be defective.

2:59 PM

Claude responded: What you’ve laid out is a coherent and well-populated position

What you’ve laid out is a coherent and well-populated position: a reductive, biological identity theory of qualia. The feel is the signal-processing event, selected for because flagging-things-for-action pays its way in survival. That puts you close to what Chalmers would call type-A physicalism, though with a more explicitly adaptationist grounding than most type-A theorists bother with. And the CO2 example is genuinely good—physiologically you’re correct. Air hunger tracks rising CO2, not falling O2, which is exactly why carbon monoxide and inert gases like nitrogen kill so quietly: they don’t trip the sensor we actually have. Our percepts are evolutionarily-tuned proxies, not veridical readouts of what matters. That intuition has a serious, mathematically developed cousin in Donald Hoffman’s “interface theory of perception” (fitness beats truth), if you want to see how far it can be pushed—though Hoffman rides it all the way to idealism, which you’d reject.

But here’s where I think the hard-problem theorist gets to stand back up. Notice what you actually explained: the role. Why a system detects CO2, routes it to attention, and acts. That’s a complete and excellent answer to an easy problem. The question you treated as dissolved—”why is any of it felt?”—you answered by stipulation: feel just is the processing. Compare water and H₂O. That identity satisfies us because from the molecular story you can derive the macro-behavior: boiling, freezing, surface tension all fall out. From “CO2-detection routes to attention,” you cannot derive “and there is something it is like to undergo it.” That underivability is the residue. You haven’t shown the gap is illusory; you’ve declined to pay it. That’s a respectable hardball move—but it’s a stance, not a refutation.

And your own best line is a loaded gun pointing at your foot: “What difference does qualia make?” Answer it two ways and watch what happens. If the honest answer is “no difference”—the feel could be absent and the CO2-flagging would proceed identically—then you’ve arrived at epiphenomenalism: qualia real but causally inert. That is not deflation; it’s one of the spookiest positions in the room, and it’s poison for an evolutionary account, because selection cannot act on something causally inert. If instead the answer is “the feel just is the processing, which obviously makes the difference,” then the feel is causally potent, doing real work—and the pure signal-routing vocabulary that never mentioned feel was incomplete. You don’t get to reduce away a thing while also crediting it with effects.

That same tension runs straight through your color argument, and it’s the most interesting part. You make two claims that quietly fight each other. First: whether we experience the signal “as pain or something else is immaterial”—the specific character doesn’t matter. Second: everyone converges on blue-as-blue because a deviant would be defective and selected against. But if the character is immaterial to function, it’s immaterial to fitness, and selection is blind to it—there’s no force standardizing it. The classic inverted-spectrum case is rigged precisely so that function is identical and only the feel differs: same wavelength discrimination, same word “blue,” same preferences, but my inner shade is your inner shade flipped. Evolution has no handle on that by construction. It can’t weed it out, can’t even detect it. So your uniformity argument needs feel to matter, while your deflation needs it not to. Pick one.

Empirically, “everybody sees blue as blue” is also shakier than it sounds. Tetrachromats—some women carry a fourth cone type—appear to discriminate hues the rest of us collapse together. The 2015 “dress” was a single physical stimulus that split people into confidently opposite percepts. And the boundary of “blue” itself is not fixed: Russian grammatically separates light blue (goluboy) from dark blue (siniy) as distinct categories, and the Himba carve color space differently again. Now—your theory can absorb all of that happily, because it’s variation in functional discrimination, different sensors yielding appropriately different awareness. But that’s exactly the point worth sitting with: the only variation evolution can see is functional variation. The philosophically loaded case—identical function, inverted feel—is the one kind it’s constitutively blind to, which is why “they’d be defective” can’t be the answer. They’d be invisible.

So my honest placement: you’re a reductive identity physicalist, not an illusionist—you grant we genuinely sense things, you just identify the sensing with the electrochemistry. Your real and unembarrassing commitment is feel = function. The unpaid bill is the derivation: showing that the felt-ness follows from the functional story rather than being asserted alongside it.

So let me put the screw where it bites: do you think a system could perform all your CO2-flagging, attention-routing, action-enabling machinery in the dark—no feel at all—and behave identically? If you say no, I want to hear why the feel is forced. If you say yes, you’ve just conceded the feel is the one thing your evolutionary story doesn’t explain.

You said: When I say that qualia doesn’t make a difference, I mean that our ability to describe it is irrelevant to the function in provides.

When I say that qualia doesn’t make a difference, I mean that our ability to describe it is irrelevant to the function in provides. What I mean is that burning pain feels different than stuffiness which feels different than a blinding flash of blue light. That difference of perception only allows us to distinguish cause and effect. The feeling of needing to pee or feeling hungry is rarely a severe pain. So I’m also saying that these qualities are evolutionarily more significant to our consciousness with some relation to survivability. We don’t, for example, sense liver cancer with pain (do we) or a pituitary malfunction with pain (do we?). There are slow killers we don’t perceive.

I also believe there are ‘hinky’ feelings that may be persuasive but illusional. Just as we have come to know that there are optical illusions, there are ‘objects in the mirror that are closer than they appear’. So a more evolutionarily advanced human might build tools or evolve sensitivities.

3:13 PM

Claude responded: You just escaped the dilemma I set, and cleanly, so let me give you that before I push.

You just escaped the dilemma I set, and cleanly, so let me give you that before I push. I was forcing a choice between “feel is inert” and “specific feel is potent.” Your answer is neither: the differentiation is potent—pain-vs-stuffiness-vs-blue-flash is a discrimination code that tags different causes so the system can mount different responses—while the intrinsic character of each tag is free, arbitrary, immaterial. That’s a structuralist functionalism, and it’s a genuinely strong position. The feels are load-bearing as a contrast structure; what they’re “made of” experientially is not separately doing work. Good. That threads the needle.

But watch exactly what survived and what didn’t. You’ve now specified the relational map of experience: the web of differences, plus an urgency ranking (hunger mild, burning severe) calibrated to survival stakes. The hard-problem reply—Chalmers calls it the “structure and dynamics” argument—is that physical and functional description can only ever give you structure and dynamics: nodes, their relations, their causal roles. A complete such map tells you pain is different from and ranked above stuffiness and routes to this response. It still says nothing about why any node is lit—why there’s something it’s like to occupy it rather than to be a dark functional token doing the identical routing. So your refinement didn’t dissolve the residue; it relocated it from “why this feel” to “why the map is illuminated at all.” That’s progress, but it’s the same bill, re-itemized.

Your slow-killer point, though, is your strongest card, and it’s empirically correct—stronger than you pitched it. We largely don’t feel the lethal-but-ancestrally-unactionable. The liver parenchyma is essentially insensate; liver tumors usually hurt only late, when they stretch the surrounding capsule. Pancreatic and ovarian cancers are infamous silent killers. Pituitary tumors tend to announce themselves through mass effects—vision loss, hormonal chaos—not pain. The pattern is exactly what your adaptationism predicts: alarms got built for fast, ancestrally-frequent, actionable threats, and most of these strike post-reproductively through mechanisms with no feedback loop tight enough for selection to grab. Evolution doesn’t care if you die at seventy of something you couldn’t have fled at twenty.

But here’s a case that both feeds you and bites: pain asymbolia. These patients perceive pain perfectly—they locate it, discriminate it, report it—but it doesn’t bother them. The sensory-discriminative channel is intact; the hurtfulness, the valence, is gone. Congenital insensitivity to pain is the other end: no alarm at all, and those people die young from unnoticed injuries, which is your thesis in clinical form. Together they show the discrimination and the awfulness are separable components. That cuts against “the differentiation does the work,” because the part that looks most like a raw feel—the sheer badness of pain—turns out to be a distinct thing you can lesion away while leaving the discrimination running. The valence is where the hard problem digs in hardest.

On the hinky feelings, you’ve made a subtler concession than I think you noticed. To call a feeling “illusory”—objects-closer-than-they-appear—is to grant that the feeling has content: it represents the world as being some way, and that representation can be false. That’s representationalism about experience, a perfectly good physicalist home (Tye, Dretske live there). But notice the illusion lives in the content, never in the having. The convex mirror warning exists precisely because you still genuinely see the shrunken image; the seeing is veridical as an experience even when its content misleads. So illusions don’t deflate phenomenal consciousness—they presuppose it. A misrepresentation still has to be undergone to mislead you. Illusions are grist for the hard problem, not solvent.

And the tool-building move is the right realist instinct—distrust the naked percept, triangulate with instruments—but it extends function, not feel. A thermometer hands me data about temperature without handing me a new way it’s like to sense heat. Which loops you straight back to the open question: extending what a system can detect and act on is the easy part, demonstrably engineerable. Whether richer function arrives bundled with richer feel, or could just as well run in the dark, is the one thing none of this has settled—and, I’d argue, the one thing your framework keeps successfully describing around rather than through.

You said: OK so I believe that when you describe people who might be immune to pain, that can be naturally inherited or some matter of training.

OK so I believe that when you describe people who might be immune to pain, that can be naturally inherited or some matter of training. But again, I am thinking about complex electro chemical processes some of which are independent and some of which might be mentally blocked as an act of will, or physically blocked by dysfunction or drug activity.

We already know that people who take certain drugs completely lose their sense of self, ie their separateness in identity from the rest of the universe. I’m saying there is a ‘self-process’ that is temporarily suppressed by ayahuasca. There is a pain receptive process that is temporarily suppressed by anesthesia. People we call athletes have some way to process oxygen more efficiently with their lungs or have bigger lungs for their weight. I believe the same thing happends with all homeostatic or performance states of the body. Why exactly does anemia hurt performance? Well it’s understood medically. But what exactly is the efficiency or failure rate of the Krebs cycle in individuals? Even gut flora mixtures could make a difference.

3:25 PM

Claude responded: You’re building a clean process-physicalism, and the science backs it harder than you pitched.

You’re building a clean process-physicalism, and the science backs it harder than you pitched—so let me load the gun before I aim it.

The “self-process” you’re positing isn’t a metaphor; it has an address. The closest thing neuroscience has to a self-module is the default mode network, and the psychedelic evidence is almost too on-the-nose for your case: psilocybin, LSD, and ayahuasca (DMT plus an MAO inhibitor) all down-regulate the DMN, and the degree of reported ego dissolution tracks the degree of that network’s disintegration. There is, quite literally, a self-process you can turn down. Anesthesia is your other clean case—GABA-A and NMDA action, plus a collapse of long-range cortical integration. And the granular metabolic variation is real and current: oxidative efficiency and mitochondrial density vary substantially between individuals, anemia degrades performance by cutting oxygen-carrying capacity so muscle shifts to anaerobic metabolism sooner, and gut flora genuinely move the needle—Veillonella, enriched in marathon runners, metabolizes lactate into propionate and improved running in mice. Your hunch that individual biochemistry down to the microbiome modulates state and performance is correct, not speculative.

And on selfhood specifically, I think you’re simply right. The self looks like a model the brain runs—Metzinger’s “ego tunnel,” Hume’s bundle of perceptions with no owner behind them, the Buddhist anattā arrived at by introspection millennia early. The psychedelic off-switch is about the best evidence going that the sense of being a bounded, separate identity is a process, not a substance. Grant that fully.

But your own best example splits in a way that cuts against the larger claim. When ayahuasca dissolves the self-process, the person does not go dark. They report the experience intensifying—boundless, oceanic, “ego death” described as the most vivid state of their life. So the psychedelic case pulls apart two things you’ve been treating as one process: the self-model collapses while the experiencing not only survives but floods in. Selfhood and sentience come apart. The same evidence that proves the self is a suppressible process shows that the felt field is not identical to it.

Anesthesia is the genuinely different case, and that’s the one that matters—because it seems to knock out the field itself. Deep enough, and there is nothing it is like, the way dreamless sleep is nothing. So you’ve actually located two distinct targets: psychedelics suppress the self, anesthesia suppresses experience. And here is exactly where the gap rides back in on your own rails. We know an enormous amount about the switch—the receptors, the integration collapse, the dose-response. But knowing the enabling condition is not knowing why completing that circuit yields feeling rather than just more integrated processing running in the dark. The correlate is not the account. We can say with growing precision when the lights are on; we still cannot say why integration is lit rather than merely busy.

None of which refutes you—and I want to be honest that it doesn’t. It remains fully open that feeling just is what a certain kind of integrated process is like from the inside. In fact, your whole way of carving this up—some processes felt, some independent, the self one module, pain another, each with a dividing line—is precisely the bet the serious research programs are placing. Integrated Information Theory (Tononi) tries to name the exact property, integration measured as Φ, that sorts conscious processes from dark ones, with anesthesia and sleep as its showcase cases; global workspace theory (Dehaene) makes a different wager about broadcast and access. If either nails down the property that entails feltness, you win the argument outright. The hard-problem theorist’s only claim is that no specification of which process or how integrated will ever logically force the step to and therefore felt—that this one entailment is the thing physics never licenses. That’s the entire fight, and you’ve reasoned your way, unassisted, to its actual front line.

OK enough.

I promise to do more book reviews, music reviews and also give you an update of my week working the California primary election as an employee at the Ballot Processing Center.