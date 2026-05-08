Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Gern Blanston's avatar
Gern Blanston
7h

It's tough out there, brother.

Truth, justice, and the American way,

Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness.

I still believe most people are ok, & strive for the above, one way or another, although definitely not in so many words.

If that's not the way people are, that's a problem, but I'm not going to stop believing and thinking and doing.

But, but it is tough out there.

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Kevin Trainor's avatar
Kevin Trainor
18h

At the risk of sounding excessively cynical, my gut response to the post title was "Pick two out of three".

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