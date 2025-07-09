Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
5h

"The result of an eclextic or perhaps even eclectic choice is, I believe, of greater detrimental consequence than the constraints of a lack of choice given youth in their education." When we have too many choices, we become petty and unable to appreciate depth.

when we know good music we can hear harmony and the subtleties of tuning and the pain of discordance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Winkfield Twyman
10h

"The music that made me" -- very timely as I listen to Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring. Made me a long, long time ago in a church classroom on the piano. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwWL8Y-qsJg&list=RDFwWL8Y-qsJg&start_radio=1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael DC Bowen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture