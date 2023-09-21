I have Covid again. This is my second bout and I’m on Paxlovid. I should be back to normal in a week or so, but in the meantime I have the experience of being one of society’s undesirables. Moreover, I am undesirable to myself and it gives me the opportunity to reach out with a bit of desperate hunger to some ideals and virtues. Like a good sized cohort of American men, I like to imagine myself pulling off feats of daring skill. Like the cat staring down the flat panel TV image of a goldfish, I feel triumph within my paw’s reach. It might be the collegiate running back spinning through opponents or the commando lighting the fuse. I’m there. I feel it.

Except today I feel nothing. I think nothing. I do nothing but sweat under my comforter with my socks still on, and it hurts when I cough. I took a shower for the first time in four days this morning and I realized that in my isolation, nobody told me that I stunk. I didn’t even think of stink. Then I actually looked into the mirror and realized what a wreck I have become. I played the time-travel game and introduced my withered hulk to the 23 year old me. We both spat.

Hold on, I’ve got to take my pills.

The Spousal Unit has mastered a skill I lack completely, and that is the ability to motivate people that are not self-directed. In this sphere I am a passive-aggressive lout who deserves to be smacked, but she and her sister who is a chief nurse have that thing, without the neck waggle, that makes people instantly know that they are on somebody’s last nerve. Mine is the power of indifference, which is magnificent in politics and useless in getting minions to minion. The Unit knows which button to push in every automated call system to get an agent on the line, and then she pushes the agent’s buttons, like Queen Fucking Victoria.

I have no patience with funky systems. I could conceive of a blockchain based system that guarantees the proper authentication of prescriptions and assures inventory availability instantaneously. Then again I have spoken to the IT people at CVS. They are 12 years behind. So I got on the video health call with Dr. H. on my UCLA medical app and she cleared me for Paxlovid and hit her magic button yesterday at 11:45 AM. I got to CVS ten minutes later, waited in line got to the front and watched the person in front of me with the box of drugs in her hand tell me it will be ready after 2pm. I storm away home with my nappy hair and face mask. Interrogated by my wife who comes home at 1pm and prepares me some solid food, I inform her that neither the website or the automated VRU is up to date. The voice response unit tells me it will be ready in three days. Oh but she knows what to do.

I’m at the part of Undaunted Courage where the Lewis and Clark expedition is down to eating colts and dogs and roots and berries somewhere in the Bitterroot Mountains. They are watching their horses fall off the steep trails and slam into trees 100 feet below. They are experiencing excruciating diarrhea from dysentery, venereal pustules and fleas. That was just September. At the foot of the mountains they had to chop trees for three week just to have enough lumber to build a small fort while horses and canoes seem to wander off while various cadging tribesmen beg, borrow and steal.

But this is my convenient book from my extensive library that I can put aside at my leisure. Nobody is going to test me. Nobody cares what lessons might be learned from what I now recognize as Ambrose’ warm sentimental style. And the spelling of Lewis is atrocious. Yet, he figured out how to survive in the frozen wilderness, leading exhausted men on the verge of starvation, with bloodletting and mercury pills as medicaments. Volunteers.

Much credit is given these days to Sacagawea's role as a guide. But I think she did much of what the Unit does. Presents just the right attitude that keeps my inner commando from lighting the fuse - as it is my intent to keep the peace even with those anklebiters that dog my progress even as I combat the greater elements. This is what I concede as the woman’s touch, in my understanding that it compliments my own insouciant impatience and tendency to call out incompetence from my fastidious perspective. We share in our mutual investment; we do what we can. I’m thankful she can when I’m on my back.

Hold on, I need a glass of water.