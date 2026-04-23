Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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rural counsel's avatar
rural counsel
7h

Nothing other than an ANTIFA state government trying to identify Federal targets for stalking and assassination. We all know it. The anti-ICE people aren't truly confused about who is official law enforcement, they just want to weaponize their feigned stupidity.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
6hEdited

The simple truth is that the leaders of the state of California and most blue states don’t want our nation’s immigration laws to be enforced. I am not happy about the way that the Trump administration has gone about their business. One obvious example is the carrying of long guns as opposed to most law enforcement agencies which rely on 9mm handguns. It is unnecessarily antagonistic. However, illegal immigrants who have not proven that they are entitled to asylum here have no right to remain in our country and should be deported. If you are unhappy with this reality change the law. Do these individuals assert the right to fly to Paris and take up permanent residence without informing the government of France? Of course not and yet that’s their position vis a vis their own country. It’s outrageous.

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