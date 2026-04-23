In the news today is an injunction imposed by the 9th Circuit against California Governor Newsom’s attempt to force federal agents to identify themselves when they operate in this state.

Some days I don’t have time for debating friends on Facebook. The medium simply is too clumsy for people like me who think in paragraphs and want answers in paragraphs. Someone let me know the following:

The Ninth Circuit has held (https://storage.courtlistener.com/.../gov.uscourts.ca9...) that California’s law requiring any non-uniformed federal LEO to visibly display ID is probably unconstitutional, and has permanently enjoined enforcement of the law pending the outcome of a trial on the merits. The argument is that, by seeking to regulate the behavior of federal law enforcement *in the conduct of their carrying out federal policy* (as opposed to applying a general rule like a ban on drunk driving), the state is attempting to interfere with federal government operations. I support the policy and would like it adopted nationwide; law enforcement officers should be clearly identified as such except in extremely limited circumstances where it is impossible for them to do so. that’s a fundamental requirement of a free society. i’d even go so far as to say that failure to do so, in most cases, makes any resulting search or seizure unreasonable within the meaning of the fourth amendment. But this decision is unfortunately almost certainly correct. A state cannot interfere with federal policy in this manner. This is something next year’s Congress is going to need to do for itself.

I don’t think the circumstances are so extremely limited, and I think we saw a perfect set of examples recently in Minnesota and of course Newsom and company erected this law with specific [dis]respect to federal immigration officers. So I asked Claude, who may not know much, but enough, and is always polite.

Conversation: Confidential Informants and the 9th Circuit Ruling on California’s Section 10

1. Is a “CI” a criminal informant? What are the basic outlines of the use of informants by police?

“CI” most commonly stands for confidential informant, though the term “criminal informant” is sometimes used interchangeably, especially when the informant has a criminal background themselves. In practice, most CIs are people with some connection to criminal activity who provide information to law enforcement, so the two meanings overlap heavily. Police and prosecutors generally prefer “confidential informant” because it emphasizes the protective/anonymity aspect rather than the person’s own criminal status.

Here are the basic outlines of how informants are used:

Who becomes an informant. Informants fall into a few rough categories. Some are “working off” charges — they’ve been arrested and agree to cooperate in exchange for reduced charges, a lighter sentence, or a dismissal. Others are paid informants who receive cash per tip, per buy, or per case. A smaller number are civic-minded tipsters or people with a grudge. There’s also a distinction between a tipster (someone who just passes information) and an activeinformant (who participates in controlled buys, wears a wire, introduces undercover officers, etc.).

How they’re handled. Agencies typically require a CI to be formally registered, assigned a number, and managed by a “handler” (the officer who runs them). There’s usually paperwork documenting their background, reliability history, and any promises made. Good departments have rules about corroboration — an informant’s word alone generally isn’t enough for serious action, and courts require some indicia of reliability before a CI’s tip can support a search warrant (the Aguilar-Spinelli and later Illinois v. Gates framework governs this at the federal level).

Legal framework. Under Roviaro v. United States (1957), the government generally has a “privilege” to keep an informant’s identity secret, but that privilege yields when disclosure is essential to a fair defense. Informants who testify become witnesses and are subject to cross-examination. Deals, payments, and benefits must typically be disclosed to the defense under Brady and Giglio obligations.

Controlled operations. Classic CI work includes the controlled buy — the informant is searched, given marked money, sent to purchase drugs from a target under surveillance, then searched again afterward. This produces evidence for a warrant on the dealer. Informants also make introductions for undercover officers and provide intel for larger conspiracy investigations.

Known problems. The informant system is controversial for a few recurring reasons: informants have obvious incentives to lie or exaggerate (to get charges reduced or collect payment); handlers sometimes get too close to their CIs or fail to supervise them; CIs can continue committing crimes while “working”; and vulnerable people (addicts, young people, the mentally ill) are sometimes pressured into dangerous cooperation. Cases like the death of Rachel Hoffman in Florida led to reforms in several states requiring more oversight, training, and informed consent before someone is used as a CI. Alexandra Natapoff’s book Snitching is probably the best-known critical academic treatment if you want to go deeper.

2. 9th Circuit Case 26-926, US v. State of California Ruling

This is the Ninth Circuit’s April 22, 2026 published opinion in United States v. California, No. 26-926, granting the federal government an injunction pending appeal against Section 10 of California’s “No Vigilantes Act” (S.B. 805, codified at Cal. Penal Code § 13654). The panel was Judges Nguyen, Bennett, and Collins, with Judge Bennett writing.

The California law at issue

California enacted S.B. 805 on September 20, 2025, in response to federal immigration enforcement activity in the state. Section 10 required any non-uniformed “law enforcement officer” operating in California — explicitly including federal officers — to visibly display identification showing their agency plus a name and/or badge number when performing “enforcement duties” (defined to cover arrests, detentions, and crowd control). A willful violation was a state-law misdemeanor, meaning federal officers could be criminally prosecuted by California. The statute had narrow exceptions (undercover work, SWAT, protective details, exigent circumstances, PPE that prevents display, etc.) and a safe-harbor provision letting agencies avoid the criminal penalty by formally adopting and publicly posting a compliant identification policy under § 2.

A companion law, S.B. 627 (the “No Secret Police Act”), restricted facial coverings by law enforcement; the district court enjoined part of it and California didn’t appeal, so that piece wasn’t before the Ninth Circuit.

Procedural posture

The district court (Judge Snyder, C.D. Cal.) had denied a preliminary injunction against § 10, reasoning the United States hadn’t shown that its current identification practices were “essential” to federal operations or that the California law would significantly interfere with them. The Ninth Circuit had already issued a temporary administrative injunction on February 19, 2026, and heard argument on March 3.

The holding

The panel granted the injunction pending appeal, concluding the United States is likely to succeed on its Supremacy Clause claim under the intergovernmental immunity doctrine.

The reasoning

The core move is a distinction between two types of state laws touching federal activity:

Indirect regulation — laws aimed at private parties (like federal contractors or third-party employers) who happen to do business with the federal government. For these, courts ask whether the regulation discriminates against or significantly interferes with federal operations. Direct regulation — laws that regulate the federal government itself in performing governmental functions. These are categorically barred by the Supremacy Clause, regardless of how minor the interference, whether the state law matches federal requirements, or whether the regulated activity is “essential” to federal operations.

The panel held § 10 is direct regulation: it expressly applies to federal officers by name, controls how they perform law enforcement duties, dictates qualifications beyond what the federal government has deemed sufficient, and — importantly — regulates conduct reserved to sovereigns (law enforcement) rather than “general rules” any citizen would also follow (the opinion gives the traffic-turning-at-corners example from Johnson v. Maryland). The court leaned heavily on Johnson v. Maryland (1920), Mayo v. United States (1943), McCulloch v. Maryland (1819), Hancock v. Train(1976), and the Ninth Circuit’s own 2019 United States v. California decision, which established there’s no de minimisexception to intergovernmental immunity.

The panel explicitly said the district court “asked the wrong question” by analyzing the degree of interference — that standard applies to contractor cases, not to direct regulation of the sovereign. It also distinguished Clifton v. Cox (9th Cir. 1977), which applied a “necessary and proper” test to whether a federal officer’s individual conduct was protected; that inquiry doesn’t govern a facial challenge to a state law directly regulating federal functions.

The other Winter factors

The court found these followed almost automatically: a likely constitutional violation constitutes irreparable harm, and the balance of equities and public interest merge when the defendant is a government entity. California’s public-safety justification for the Act was held to be irrelevant once a likely Supremacy Clause violation was shown — the panel declined to balance further.

Practical effect

California, Governor Newsom, and AG Bonta remain enjoined from enforcing § 10 against federal agencies and officers while the appeal proceeds. This is not a final ruling on the merits; it’s an injunction pending appeal, but the likelihood-of-success finding strongly signals how the panel will rule on the ultimate merits. The § 2 policy-adoption provision wasn’t at issue here because the United States didn’t contest the district court’s standing ruling on that piece. And the facial-covering restriction from S.B. 627 remains preliminarily enjoined separately.

The broader doctrinal significance is the panel’s crisp reaffirmation that state regulation of the federal government qua government is barred categorically — you don’t get to the interference analysis at all once the law is found to regulate federal conduct directly.

Who’s the creep? Who’s the weirdo? What the hell are we doing here?

3. What do supporters of Section 10 believe the effect will be, and what are the actual limits of any citizen’s participation in law enforcement activities? How accurate is the term “vigilante”?

Q: Firstly, what do supporters of Section 10 believe the effect will be, and what are the actual limits of any citizen’s participation in law enforcement activities? I’m specifically interested in the broad range of activities beneficial to, or directly or indirectly assisting LEOs in their duties. In other words, how accurate is the term ‘vigilante’ in this context?

What supporters think § 10 accomplishes

The law was written against a specific factual backdrop: federal immigration operations in 2025 where agents were reported to be conducting arrests in plainclothes, often masked, without visible badges, sometimes in unmarked vehicles. The supporters’ case rests on several overlapping concerns:

Impersonation risk. There have been documented cases (pre-dating this law) of people posing as ICE or federal agents to abduct, rob, or extort victims — particularly in immigrant communities where the threat of deportation is coercive leverage. If real agents look indistinguishable from impostors, ordinary people can’t tell whether a forcible grab off the street is a lawful arrest or a kidnapping.

Accountability. Badge numbers and agency identifiers are the thread by which a misconduct complaint can be pulled. An unidentified officer is effectively anonymous; a victim or witness has no handle to file a complaint, subpoena records, or support a civil rights suit.

Bystander verification and First Amendment activity. Recording police in public is a clearly established constitutional right in most circuits. But recording is only useful if the recording can identify who did what. Legal observers (National Lawyers Guild, ACLU), journalists, clergy, and family members of the detained all have legitimate reasons to verify that a seizure is what it purports to be.

De-escalation. If a bystander sees someone being dragged into a van by masked men, their lawful options — call 911, defend the person under state defense-of-others statutes, attempt a citizen’s arrest — look very different depending on whether the assailants are federal agents or not. Supporters argue identification reduces the odds of violent misunderstanding.

Supporters see the visible-ID requirement as the minimum condition for an identifiable sovereign exercising force — something they’d say has been a constant feature of Anglo-American policing since Peel.

The actual range of citizen participation in law enforcement

Citizen involvement is surprisingly broad. On the formal end: jury and grand jury service, which are direct exercises of state power by civilians. Confidential informant work, paid and unpaid tipsters, Crime Stoppers programs. In many states, licensed bail recovery agents (”bounty hunters”) can arrest bail jumpers with powers that in some respects exceed a police officer’s (they can enter a principal’s residence without a warrant in states that follow Taylor v. Taintor). Licensed private security guards make detentions daily. Sheriff’s posses still exist in several Western states and are occasionally called up. Search-and-rescue volunteers operate under sheriff’s authority in most jurisdictions. Court watchers and copwatch groups observe proceedings and arrests as an accountability function.

On the common-law end: citizen’s arrest exists in nearly every state, though narrowly (typically limited to felonies committed in the arrester’s presence, or to breaches of the peace). Defense of self and defense of others are universally recognized. Good Samaritan interventions — stopping a fight, rendering aid, reporting crimes in progress — are encouraged and in some states legally protected.

The hard limits are relatively clean: no impersonation of a peace officer (a serious offense everywhere); no deadly force outside self-defense or defense of others; no warrantless searches that would require state action; no interference with actual investigations; no organized armed patrols purporting to enforce law generally. The line between lawful citizen participation and “vigilantism” is essentially the line between reacting to or reporting criminal conduct versus proactively assuming general police power.

Is “vigilante” fair?

The label is political framing, and whether it sticks depends on which feature of vigilantism you think is essential.

If the defining feature of a vigilante is lacking legal authority to use force, then federal agents are plainly not vigilantes — they have statutory arrest authority under, e.g., 8 U.S.C. § 1357 and various Title 18 provisions, and that authority exists whether they’re wearing a badge or not.

If the defining feature is operating outside recognizable public accountability structures — anonymous, masked, unidentifiable, immune from citizen verification or complaint — then supporters would argue that unidentified federal agents occupy a functional space close to vigilantism, even while legally authorized. They’d say the very thing that distinguishes a lawful officer from a masked private actor exerting force is the public identifiability that § 10 tries to require.

Critics of the naming — and the Ninth Circuit panel implicitly sided with them by treating the law as regulating federal officers rather than lawless private actors — would call the label pejorative and legally confused. Federal agents executing a warrant are not vigilantes in any legal sense, and dressing the statute up with that name attempts to import political condemnation into what is really a regulatory identification requirement.

The honest answer is that “vigilante” here is doing rhetorical work. It gestures at a real structural concern (the erosion of visible distinguishability between sovereign and non-sovereign force) while overstating the legal characterization (agents with statutory authority aren’t vigilantes). Whether you think the rhetoric captures something true or slanders legitimate officers tracks, pretty closely, what you already thought about the underlying enforcement operations.

4. Operational secrecy, retrospective accountability, and the neighborhood-warning dynamic

Q: I am thinking that if there are specific instances in which federal officers, in their duty to effect arrests need to be secretive, how broadly applicable such a requirement might be. I am thinking about, for example a situation in which the easily identifiable presence of a group of officers in a hostile environment might require them to conceal their identities yet have some way for onlookers to validate their identity after the fact. I think the impetus of Section 10 has much to do with sympathetic neighborhood people warning their neighbors about raids in progress.

The operational reality

There are genuine circumstances where contemporaneous identification creates real tactical problems:

Hostile environment entry. A raid on a fortified location — organized crime, cartel, armed extremist compound — involves a window of seconds where the team is at maximum vulnerability. Large “POLICE” or “ICE” markings are a targeting aid for anyone inside with a rifle. This is why tactical teams wear subdued identifiers and often rely on the totality of the approach (marked vehicles staged nearby, uniformed perimeter, announcement at breach) rather than individual visible ID.

Undercover transitions. An agent who has spent months building a cover identity can’t produce a badge at the moment of takedown without burning the investigation and potentially other ongoing cases that share informants or techniques. The takedown team arriving to arrest the target is usually separate and identified, but the undercover’s role in the arrest is often obscured.

Source and technique protection. If neighborhood lookouts can identify which agents conducted which raid, that narrows the pool for deducing where the information came from. Informants get killed over this. The same logic applies to signals intelligence, pen-register data, and cooperating-witness identities — patterns of which agents appear at which operations are a real counterintelligence concern.

Dynamic street encounters. Fugitive task forces and gang units often operate in plainclothes specifically because uniforms telegraph presence three blocks away. Visible ID on a lanyard is better than a uniform but still visible from a distance.

Officer and family safety. Named federal agents have been doxxed, SWATted, had family members threatened, and in some cases been murdered over specific enforcement actions. The Epstein prosecutor, several federal judges, and a number of ICE and ATF agents have all been targets. Agency identification alone is less of a vector than a personal name, but even the pattern of which agents work which cases is exploitable.

These concerns are real, and the Ninth Circuit was right that § 10’s enumerated exceptions (undercover, SWAT, plainclothes for certain agencies) don’t cleanly map onto them — particularly because the plainclothes exception only covers officers from specified state agencies and their “federal equivalents,” which is both under- and over-inclusive for actual federal operational needs.

The retrospective-accountability idea

What you’re proposing is essentially a decoupling of two functions that visible ID currently bundles together: (1) contemporaneous public verification of authority, and (2) after-the-fact accountability traceability. These don’t have to be the same mechanism.

A retrospective system could look like several things, some of which already exist in fragmentary form:

Body-worn cameras with mandatory activation and tamper-proof retention. Many federal components now require BWCs during planned enforcement operations after DOJ policy changes in 2021-2022. The footage provides retrospective identification without telegraphing identity in the moment.

Operation registration. A requirement that planned enforcement operations be logged in advance with a supervising judicial or inspector-general office, so that after an incident a citizen or reporter can query “was there a federal operation at this address at this time, and if so, which agency.” This preserves tactical surprise while defeating impersonation.

Unique non-identifying markers. Some militaries use this: operators display a unit-and-number code that doesn’t identify the individual but is traceable internally. A citizen photographing an arrest could capture a marker that, subpoenaed later, resolves to specific personnel.

Post-action notification. A requirement that within some period (24 hours, 7 days) the agency confirm publicly that an operation occurred, identify the agency involved, and provide a complaint channel. This is how the military handles many special operations.

Hand-off protocols. Tactical team makes entry in minimal identification; uniformed, clearly identified officers handle the detainee within some short window. This is actually how well-run raids already work, at least in theory.

None of this is in § 10, and that’s part of why the opinion was able to treat the statute as a blunt direct regulation. The California legislature didn’t draft a thoughtful accountability framework; it drafted a visible-ID mandate with exceptions that don’t map onto federal operational categories, backed by state criminal prosecution of federal officers. That’s a very different animal from “ensure post-hoc traceability.”

The unstated dynamic about neighborhood warnings

You’re raising something that neither the opinion nor public proponents of § 10 directly acknowledge, but which is operationally central. Immigration enforcement in particular depends heavily on surprise at the individual level — a targeted person who gets a ten-minute warning will usually not be home when agents arrive. Rapid community alerting networks (text chains, neighborhood watch apps, dedicated hotlines run by immigrant-rights groups, sometimes even church bell systems) have grown substantially since 2017 and especially since 2025.

Visible ID at the scene meaningfully lowers the cost of confirming an operation to alert others. Right now, a bystander who sees plainclothes men taking someone faces ambiguity: is this ICE, is this a kidnapping, is this local detectives arresting someone for an unrelated state crime? Under § 10, the bystander reads “ICE - Badge 4471” from twenty feet away and the alert goes out immediately with high confidence. This is not an accidental feature of the law; it’s arguably its central operational effect, even if supporters emphasize impersonation and accountability in public messaging.

Federal agencies, in turn, view this as a direct subsidy to evasion of lawful arrest. Whatever one thinks of the underlying immigration enforcement priorities, agencies have a structural interest in not being required to wear a “targeting beacon” that enables real-time warning networks. This is probably the strongest version of the federal objection, and it’s not really about officer safety in the physical-violence sense — it’s about operational effectiveness against targets who have community warning infrastructure.

Supporters of § 10 would counter that the right of a community to warn its members of government force being brought to bear is not a bug to be engineered around — it’s a feature of a free society, whether the force is landlords, bill collectors, or federal agents. They’d point to the long history of community warning systems against slave catchers, Palmer Raids, HUAC subpoena servers, and so on, and argue that eroding that capacity is precisely what “secret police” means as a term of art.

How broadly applicable should a secrecy privilege be

The set of federal operations where contemporaneous concealment is genuinely tactically necessary is narrower than agencies claim but broader than § 10’s exceptions allow. A fair-minded drafting would probably exempt:

Any operation against a target with documented capacity and willingness to use lethal force against officers

Active surveillance and undercover work, including the moment of transition to arrest

Operations where source protection is implicated

Entries on fortified or booby-trapped locations

And require visible ID in:

Routine arrests at residences, workplaces, and courthouses

Stops and detentions of individuals in public

Any operation involving detention of bystanders or collateral contacts

Transportation and processing of detainees

The actual immigration enforcement activity that prompted § 10 — workplace raids, home arrests of non-violent targets, courthouse pickups, street detentions based on appearance — falls almost entirely in the second category. That’s probably why California framed the law this way, and why federal lawyers framed their response as a categorical sovereignty objection: neither side really wanted to litigate whether a specific workplace raid genuinely requires operational anonymity, because neither side thinks it does for the reasons they’re willing to state aloud.

The Ninth Circuit’s categorical Supremacy Clause holding lets everyone avoid that merits question. A state cannot dictate federal enforcement methods even when its dictation would be substantively reasonable, and a state cannot be told by a court that its concerns are illegitimate even when its drafting is blunt. The doctrine resolves the case without resolving the underlying dispute, which is probably why the panel reached for it.

Stoic Conclusions

In the end, I think Congressional shenanigans will take place at some point in the future. My first thought about this, thinking of CIs, is that there is a lot of latitude and space between sheepdog citizen action and secret police. I can imagine these kinds of legislative test balloons will generate genuine sentiments for and against federal police actions. So my mind went immediately to the kind of cowardly deniability of the Reagan Era. What will the feds do to get what they want while keeping Americans in the dark? Whatever you think about Trump, he’s doing everything loudly and clearly.

I think America’s ability to generate sentiments in favor of ‘military age men’ cosplaying special forces are fairly evident, as is our willingness and ability to host cell-style asymmetrical hostility to and interference with federal agents. Basically, there’s a lot of FAFO YouTube out there in addition to Worldstar & Waffle House ruffians. I don’t ask you to forgive me for growing up in the days when public restrooms never had locks on the doors. I know what a civil society feels like. People need to be policed a bit more these days, it doesn’t take much at all. But at the more intense ends where I’m indicating hostile neighborhoods we all know exists, nothing could be worse than state-sponsored antipathy to federal law enforcement.

We should not have secret police operating in America. We should not have foreign drug cartels operating in America. We should not have foreign oppositional forces bankrolling activism in America. What we do have is the availability cascade. What people will believe is almost anything, but what they will do has kinetic limits, as well as limits of nerve. The law must take all of this into consideration.