Upsert into Amazon Redshift using AWS Glue and SneaQL | Amazon Web Services
AWS Glue is a fully managed ETL (extract, transform, and load) service that makes it simple and cost-effective to categorize your data…
AWS Glue is a fully managed ETL (extract, transform, and load) service that makes it simple and cost-effective to categorize your data, clean it, enrich it, and move it reliably between various data stores. As a company who has been building data warehouse solutions in the cloud for 10 years, we at Full 360 were interested to see how we can leverage AWS…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.