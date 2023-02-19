Vinay Gupta's Secular Northstar
How we might actually unite the world.
There’s a lot to say about Vinay Gupta. He’s one of my T50 - the set of writers and thinkers whose work helps me clarify my own thinking and workout my third order epistemic skills. If I can see the world in the same way they do, I’ll have some great advantages. Vinay has given me this “How To Live” which I’m sure comes from his experience housing and i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.