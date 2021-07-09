Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
It's so obvious.
As some of my readers know, I was a gifted child. It bothered me a little bit that I wasn’t a genius. I was cured of this niggling doubt partially when I decided that Mensa was a waste of time, and then fully when it was explained to me that although I wasn’t eligible for membership in the Triple Nine Society, I still was in the top 2%. Still, I’m far f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.