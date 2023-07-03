Anna is one of my long time readers, or so it seems to me. She rambled off a long email that ends up something like this:
You could spend the rest of your life trying to reason everything out. Rest your weary soul! I know you're brave. Bravely inspect the eternal. Keep this inspection mostly between you and the Eternal One who created the Perfect Law of …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.