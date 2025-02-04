So my brain spew is going full-tilt, and I’m wanting to bring you all up to date. First of all, top of mind is that I’m letting politics into my mind. So I’m going to be attending more Braver Angels events this year. Tangential to that is that I’m getting better invitations all the time. I’m really appreciative to the folks who have had me speak and attend:

It has been a very busy month. February will see me doing more stuff:

But best of all I’ve gotten to meet some fascinating folks at these venues. Still I have to pub up my new friends at the LA Adventurer’s Club. Last time I was there I got to see Victor Vescovo who is pretty much the real life Tony Stark.

And a small plug for a tech project I was involved at with a company called Saildrone. You can hear my question at 1:09:30 in the video.

Current Reading:

Mad Mick Series by Franklin Horton

The Thirty Years War by Peter H. Wilson

Why Machines Learn by Anil Ananthaswamy

Just Finished Reading:

Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky

Surprise, Kill, Vanish by Annie Jacobsen

A Conventional Boy by Charles Stross

Confessions of St. Augustine

On the Tube:

Conclave

Mr. In Between

Prime Suspect

The Old Man Season 2

On the Stereo:

Fazil Say: Morning

Fazil Say: Evening

Antonio Carlos Jobim: Verve Masters #13

Gil Evans: Complete Pacific Jazz Sessions

Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Cello Concerto Op. 43

Bill Laswell: Book of Exit Dub Chamber 4

Current Study / Cool Tools:

Pythagora v1

Open UI for Ollama

OldMapsOnline.com

That’s about everything. I should have a job interview this week. Hiatus is over. Or not. Once again I have too much going on in my head, so I clearly don’t have time or patience to get into ‘100 Days’ discussions (which I would be prepping for if I cared more). All of my Black History Month thinking is done, so I should cruise through that with my mind made up. I’m not going skiing this year, again, but it’s nice to see the kids have fun. And it’s just about time to throw out the Christmas tree and watch the Chiefs make history.