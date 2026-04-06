Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
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This video has many reasonable points, and general perspective seems to generally parallel reality a good bit.

The distrust of government, corporations, and those 'professionals' that manage to advance and are celebrated should no longer be trusted, unlike they generally were and could be back when the world was sane as I remember it as an older boy starting to look to the wide world and learning to understand it as it was, and as it was expected to be, and as it was in some ideal state we were advancing towards, or at least people believed that those in power and those that were creating solutions were trying to advance us .. back in the early 1970s.

The world and those in power and serving those in power clearly have been driving us all deeper into the insanity, evil, and suffering levels of Hell, and there is a lot of information that shows this;

Here is the article's audio overview mirrored in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liVz9YpEM7g

".. Crisis of the Modern World, Many Decades of Professional Class Betrayals" https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2231, https://archive.is/lR0Ky

Note the poverty-racism false narrative. Those in power will never allow the proper framing and causal associations to ever fix this, and all the professionals that all allowed to advance or even remain cannot and now will not be honest and serve their profession, their class, those suffering, .., the hope for a better future.

God Bless., Steve

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