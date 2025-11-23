Stoic Observations

Michael David Cobb Bowen
8h

What I originally wanted to talk about was how Antifa has been busted, because I mentioned it before, viz the Federal Rules of Evidence. But apparently Trump has declared them domestic terrorists and convictions have gone through (is the news).

https://ground.news/article/feds-guilty-plea-hearings-scheduled-for-antifa-members-indicted-on-terror-charges

I'll probably talk about this more as stuff develops.

Gern Blanston
9h

You are right on when you write that we have our values, but we must live, & rare is the man who will actually die on a hill.

Quibble - "Left doesn’t want to execute with executive power."

They sure do when they have executive power. Tons of pro-life activists got prosecuted unjustly under the FACE act.

In 2 years, Biden issued over 700 Executive Orders, Proclamations, Memoranda, Notices, Sequestration Orders, Directives, and Presidential Permits. That's more than Trump did in his entire 1st term. You may recall President "I have a pen and a phone" Obama.

The left is suing the crap out of Trump because it slows him down. It won't stop him. Their suits are without merit & there will be some impeachments of judges who have egregiously ignored the law.

Convictions? That I don't know.

I guarantee you the next Dem president will execute with executive power, as much as, or more than, previous Dems.

