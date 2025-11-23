I don’t know which is worse, The McLaughlin Group or Ben Shapiro all by himself. But now I’ve seen other talking heads on the growing political propaganda network that is the Daily Wire. Everybody’s still trying to be Rush Limbaugh. All we needed was one, and not for that long. I will not pursue this particular gripe until I finish listening to Mark Halperin on Andrew Sullivan.

So it turns out that the MAGA engine is doing Krell magic with monsters from the President’s id. What’s odd about that is that having done a decent review with four different LLMs I found much of what Trump has actually accomplished in the past year largely unoffensive. BUT.

Here’s how I’m coming at it, as a Stoic and as an engineer and as a Californian. Ezra Klein made it unforgettably clear, as partisan as he is, that the Democrats and their Progressive prodders are incapable of getting things done. All of the nice things the Liberal Left wants done are ridiculously time consuming, inefficient and expensive, or they are simply impossible. Nothing fits the profile better than CERN (not that this is an American thing). Name one thing that benefits anyone knowing that we have actually found the Higgs Boson. Yeah? Now what? Would we like to feed the world? Of course. How are we going to feed an unsafe world? Have you ever tried walking in Skid Row and handing out dollars and bread? We can’t even feed Kensington Philly.

There is nothing at all repulsive, repugnant or even objectionable about what American Lefties want. It’s just that they need genies, miracles and billionaires to make it happen. Oh did I mention a generation? Yeah it takes that too, and a categorical resistance to reality on the ground. It’s exactly the same thing when it comes to American security hawks. When you start thinking about American warmongers, you get an implicit understanding that they harbor some genius elites who are quite happy to consider themselves above the law. Nothing speaks to me on this matter like the very existence of Blackwater.

It’s The Law, Mister

So what I perceive is that the Left doesn’t want to execute with executive power. They want to legislate and judge. So what they ultimately do is use social power, soft power to influence. The Left loves influence. Again, I guess I have to invoke Musa al Gharbi’s term of Symbolic Capitalists. They want to code society. It’s both effective and insidious. It’s about a way of the world. What the Right wants to do is use hard power, the power of law and law enforcement. It’s about the way of a nation.

So the question is, which works further? Which works more effectively? I think that what the Left hates about how the Right operates is that it doesn’t matter who you are when it comes to the law. You are subject to it, period. But if you’re an influencer who is clever with rhetoric, well then your proclamations have weight and they don’t exactly have to be precise, but you defer to them because you believe in the person’s good intentions. There’s good reasoning behind that except in the very particular cases where Trump has used his executive power, specifically on matters of immigration.

So now half the country is freaking out because they’re trying to figure out the intent of a someone they consider to be hostile who doesn’t influence at all in the ways they like to be influenced. Partisans being partisan, they call it hate. As does the populist alt-right, considering opposition to be treachery.

Yadda yadda yadda, it’s the law. He’s your president. Remember that?

So talk about abortion. Same deal.

Yes. My Values, Dammit.

So this brings us back to McLaughlin and Ben Shapiro and the rest of that elite class of mouthpieces who are much more famous and well-paid than the Congressional representatives elected by the people. They get to bark behind their fences about their values and by extension the values of all they people they know, and pretend to represent. They have megaphones and media. Congress-critters do not. They have the selective attention of the elites who decide what the headlines should be. I don’t know about you, but that’s all I could possibly have time to know about say, Nancy Pelosi or Marjorie Taylor Greene. What outrage did they produce for the news today? Not what they are thinking and how they represent the Americans who voted for them.

I don’t know where I read it, but I love the phrase “you are not your values.” I much more respect the idea that you are a vessel of spirit, and your spirits go up or down and react and interact with what you know, who you know, what you can and cannot do. There maybe virtual hills you say you will die on, but in fact you have to live. You have to live. So stop making it all about these abstracts onto which you tie your identity, with the hope that ‘people like me’ will gain control of America. It’s not going to happen.

This is my rambling way of describing what is going on when Americans get into shouting matches of who is and who is not a fascist and why the Left uses that particular term.

It hurts my head to even think about this too long. I’m going back to studying AI. Enjoy your Sunday.