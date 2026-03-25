Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Armour's avatar
Mark Armour
8h

Welcome to the club. Seems like EVERYONE is listening to Angine de Poitrine lately.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael DC Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture