If you live long enough, you’ll see that life goes in circles but not quite the circles you think. Nobody has demonstrated the cyclic but non-circular ways quite as well as the animation by Codetard, but I digress. We’re talking about the Angine de Poitrine and quite frankly I like them. But do you remember Heavy D and the Boyz?

I told you before that I was a dancer. Yes well I was as dancy as one could be without completely turning my life inside out. I used to dress like these particular Boyz back in the days of Willi Smith, Ton Sur Ton, Kikit and Flip of Hollywood. I absolutely loved baggy white clothes and tight black clothes. Unfortunately I cannot regale you with an adequate sample outside of this. Well, there are, but it’s not about me, or even me and my wife.

1987. Summer with Cyndi.

I could do that kind of dancing, probably 75% as good as they could given enough takes and fast cut edits, but when I actually took a modern dance class at WLACC, I found it impossible to not ogle the babes and sneer at the homos. I realized I didn’t have enough love for the craft, I just wanted to dance and be a good dancer. We all know which way hiphop went by the early 90s. Only hoochie girls danced any more, except for Paula Abdul and Michael Peters there was not much art left in the dancing. Until Crump, but that didn’t last. Yes of course Cyndi and my kids loved the Step Up movies, but yeah derivative.

So to Angine. I like their statement. Nobody has done quite as banging a masked intro since…hmm, I’m going to say Refused’s New Noise.

Strange Beauty

I like a periodic dose of transgressive as much as the next guy. But I cannot help but think that the two dudes under the Angine’s masks are doing their best not to be screaming white boys. I think they’ve quite easily hit that creative nail through the boring boards of Canada. Heh.

There was a short time when I flirted with the idea, having been inspired by Puddles Pity Party, to be a talking head clown. For several years I wore clown masks on Halloween, and I often browsed clown makeup styles to find one I thought would match my style and personality. That never happened. But the impetus that led me to it was most certainly that understanding of what fame and truth do in our society. It’s why most of us don’t know the real names of Terminator X, DMX, Marilyn Manson and of Puddles himself, not to mention Adam Ant, Boy George and of course Daft Punk, Marshmello, Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Sometimes you need to let the truth speak louder than your pretty face. It’s very hard for us to do, despite our alleged fidelity to Western principles. By the way, Puddles, for whom I have great admiration is touring with Weird Al Yankovic. Bless ‘em both.

The music of Angine de Poitrine provides a kind of discrete formalization of what we’ve been calling blue notes and bent notes for a while. We could literally split musical hairs over discrete microtonality until the cows come home, but we all know what’s so miraculous about steel guitars. We all can thrill to the chant of the muezzin or feel that somber sorrow of Sarah Vaughan’s rendition of Chelsea Bridge. We know that space that occupies every computerized microtonal crescendo of emergent alarm.

I mean if you really get into it, like my friend Bill Benzon would, serious musicians know that there are strange quirks built into piano tuning owing to the fact that psycho-acoustically, what a 2:1 octave is doesn’t actually sound like an octave to human ears. Even electric pianos sample the actual quirks of real pianos. So ‘pure’ harmonies are somewhere on a curve. So maybe there are other resonance we need to dig from time to time, or so it seems to me.

It’s a strange beauty.

BTW. I curate some of that strange beauty from time to time.