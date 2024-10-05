Every once in a while I count my blessings. One that I have been thinking about recently is the blessing I have by dint of growing up manly. I’m the oldest of four boys and grew up in a neighborhood where everyone respected my father. Everywhere I went, I heard “Your father’s a good man”. And I lived long enough to hear that I was a good big brother fro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.