Curiosity is a bitch.

Once there was a TV show that showed me a very important lesson that I never forgot. Except that I forgot all the details of what show it was. Nevertheless I absolutely remember that its guest star was the infamous G. Gordon Liddy who played a shady character resembling his actual self. In this detective show, now revealed to me to be Miami Vice by IMDB, Liddy’s character puts an exclamation point at the climax.

It’s the story of a military officer who, many years after the fact, is accused of running drugs in Central America by a scumbag investigative reporter who is a combination of Michael Moore and (some legendarily scabby drunk). Nobody believes this fat slob of a journalist, but he insists that he really is telling the truth. That’s what journalism is all about, right? So it turns out that the military officer (Liddy) confronts the journo and tells him a story about the truth. “An old wise man in Vietnam told me that revealing the truth doesn’t lead to fame and fortune, it leads to pain.” Liddy shoots him in in the belly and he bleeds out.

This show aired in 1986 while the details of the Iran-Contra deals were actually happening in the Reagan Administration unknown to the American public. Oliver North was doing his business. Ten years later, Gary Webb puts two and two together and figures out the truth.

Need To Know

Here’s the thing. I’m stupidly curious. I think I could be a world-class analyst because I love to read, and I love to put pieces together. The problem is that I never learned how to monetize and market that particular skill. The dilemma for me is that as I love to build with code and with paragraphs, I think I’ll always find writing for people more interesting and consequential than writing for machines. But the machines pay, dammit. That’s because the big money has figured out how to profit from attention.

On the other hand, as Eric Weinstein has noted, there are stories that are anti-interesting. That doesn’t mean they are uninteresting or boring. Quite the opposite. They are like the truth that doesn’t set you free, but brings down pain, sometimes deadly pain. So do you really want to know?

A story I have told before was that an ex-CIA agent (not officer) wrote a book called America at Night. He wrote me that my review of his previous book was the best he had seen in any press. But when I read that book, I simply balked at believing America could be so corrupted. That was partly because I was a political partisan, but partly because I’m an ordinary Joe peering into an abyss. I didn’t want to know how deep that rabbit hole went, I think mostly because I had more faith in democracy and politics than I do today.

I was having a discussion last week with a candidate for Congress and I mentioned the story about District Attorney George Gascón, who was so despised by various attorneys that they promised to retire early if he won reelection last year. That was because I have an interest is the transparency of the Judiciary, which is kind of my last bastion of hope. My experience is that it is very difficult for citizens to know about Gascón and judges what attorneys who work for them know but don’t say publicly. That comes from both my experience in Business Intelligence and my look at how people almost completely ignore the back end of law enforcement. Which is to say Americans have gotten so fixated on police that the public perception is that every encounter with them guarantees that they’re going to prison. IE people treat cops as if they were judge, jury and executioner which is why they resist arrest as if it were the KKK or Mafia driving cop cars. In other words, citizens ignore attorneys and judges. Why? Because it’s so damned hard to figure out what they do?

We ought to know better but we don’t because our attention is not really under our control. So we have a dilemma. There are many things that we should know about what’s going on in our cities that are too difficult to find out. We have huge things that are going on in the nation that we never find out the whole truth until decades after the fact. There are thousands of trivial things that are easy to know which bog us down into pettiness.

Wisdom, on the other hand is the result of a judicious selection of things to know. It should keep us from going down rabbit holes. But me, I go there. I recognize it my weakness. My curiosity keeps me stupid. One day it’s going to get me gutshot. In the meantime, I’m about to go on a much needed vacation. It will get me out of the rabbit hole.