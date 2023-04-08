Wouldn't You Pay To Watch Walter Cronkite?
On buying into Substack.
Recently I’ve been invited to purchase a share or two of Substack. I’m all in. If this becomes a reality, at some point I’d like to convert some of my Bitcoin. I know very well the value of the assets here. I believe Substack is what the founders of say, Cambridge University Press would found if they were in the realtime publication business. They are n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.