Farrakhan.
In that one word I think I can convince a reasonable person that Kanye West, the man who has called himself ‘Black Jesus’, is not completely alone in black America with his conspiracy theories and anti-semitic rants. Let’s open this moldy basket of bread and take a sniff.
Stoic Observations is a reader-supported publication. To receive new po…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.