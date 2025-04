Rilke stares into the mirror

I’m coming up to the finish of my semi-serious reading of The Notebooks of Malte Lordis Brigge by Rilke. I get it. Well, at least I get the gist and flavor of this book and I have to say that I’ve been spoiled by Nabokov. Still, the interior life of Rilke’s characters / self is extraordinary. He takes the simplest occurrences…