Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Stoic Observations

American Wag Revisited

It has been a while.
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Mar 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Marc Danziger (The Armed Liberal) and I used to do fairly regular podcasts called American Wag starting 7 years ago. We ramble this time but talk about keeping our heads above roiling waters and how deep those waters might be.

Quick recap
Mike and Marc discussed various topics including the current state of the world, political climate, personal preferences, and the importance of taking pride in one's work. They also touched on the challenges faced by Oakland, the importance of maker culture, and the need for a clear-eyed approach to problems. The conversation concluded with a discussion on various topics such as cryptocurrency, financial markets, and personal investment experiences.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Stoic Observations to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Stoic Observations
Stoic Observations Podcast
Discovery, humor & reason without ideological baggage.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Recent Episodes
AI Don't Dance
  Michael David Cobb Bowen
Just Four Years Ago
  Michael David Cobb Bowen
SB 011 - Stunting Towards Intimacy
  Michael David Cobb Bowen
Peasant Theory Explained
  Michael David Cobb Bowen
Stoic Bites 002 - Floods vs Infrastructure
  Michael David Cobb Bowen
Stoic Bites
  Michael David Cobb Bowen