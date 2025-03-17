American Wag Revisited

Marc Danziger (The Armed Liberal) and I used to do fairly regular podcasts called American Wag starting 7 years ago. We ramble this time but talk about keeping our heads above roiling waters and how deep those waters might be.

Quick recap

Mike and Marc discussed various topics including the current state of the world, political climate, personal preferences, and the importance of taking pride in one's work. They also touched on the challenges faced by Oakland, the importance of maker culture, and the need for a clear-eyed approach to problems. The conversation concluded with a discussion on various topics such as cryptocurrency, financial markets, and personal investment experiences.