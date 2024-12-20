Just Four Years Ago

Have we had enough yet? I’m really growing tired of kicking this punching bag in the gut, but Woke ideology is just as heavy, static and stupid. It’s still chained to the ceiling of our society and its own stupid weight has not pulled that supporting rafter down. But the cracks are clear.

I forgot about this video and was looking for something else when I found it this morning.

A lot of you I've just met from out there working staging. okay? This is the most professional set of people I’ve ever met. When I step off this battlefield I swear to you I will be a better human from being in this organization, okay? The hardest thing in 23 years for me to watch was the City Council yesterday making their statement, that in essence said every single one of us are racist by the very uniform and badge we wear [hoots]. And then the news pans out, And it shows the outside of City Hall where the City Council was making their statement. And what do I see outside? the mobile field force surrounding the City Hall protecting the very people that called us racist. [applause] It’s the worst thing I've seen in 23 years and I swear I hope for any time I have left on this job I never see it again. But in closing I have nothing to say the council members. I have to say to all of you thank you. And no matter who your god is and what you believe in, God bless you, keep fighting the fight, and I will be by your side until the day I step off this battlefield and it won’t end.

It’s easy enough to see helicopter footage from the Guardian UK., or this article from the Santa Clarita Valley around that same time, which people still mark in their minds as something other than the idiocy it was. But this kind of direct behind the scenes information only got 200 views on YouTube. I figure there’s more of us people dedicated to common decency over here who may need to see it.

What was common sense then is common sense now. You can read more about what I said in the moment about it over in the race section.

I know some people are still angry and confused about the American voter’s refusal to make the racial symbolism of Kamala Harris make up for and perhaps even supercede the racial symbolism of George Floyd. The odd thing is that they still believe that the rest of us don’t get it.