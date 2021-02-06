I want you to imagine that all the cotton ever produced in the USA was produced by slave labor. Imagine further that every bit of cotton clothing in the USA came from this domestic product. That would mean that everyone who buys cotton clothing is funding the industry based on slave labor, and there is no way out of it. So who wears cotton?
This dilemma …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.