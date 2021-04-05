Some days people need to be reminded that the earth is not flat.
Over the past few days I have been assaulted by the impudent ignorance of poor sad people barking like junkyard dogs at anyone who dare suggest that America is not a white supremacist nation and always has been. Like the flu, there are seasons when this dementia grabs hold of weak individua…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.