Recently I’ve been hard hit by some mess I’m going through with the IRS. I have been stung in several ways financially over my lifetime and this is my first world problem. My portfolio and life savings have essentially been halved over the past 7 months and I’m feeling the pain. Settling one more debt with the Feds has got me pissed. In the old Wall Str…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.