Here’s the short story: I just plunked down a few ducats to make my home life more comfortable. If you are anything into audiophilia, you’ll understand the next few short paragraphs.
I started this trek by replacing the cheesy $20 DAC I have been using on my TV. The Modi made such a stunning difference in the clarity of the midrange and highs as well as…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.