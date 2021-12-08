The most popular tweet I made in the past three months was an offhanded comment about the difference between mothers and women. I had no idea how deep was the doo doo in that pile. Still, I’ll try not to pay so much attention to Twitter Analytics but work on a more comprehensive vocabulary on ‘women’ and abortion. I put ‘women’ in quotes because I’m sur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.