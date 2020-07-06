You may have heard by now that a statue of Frederick Douglass has been ripped up and thrown in a ditch by some unknown knaves. I didn't bother, having been preoccupied with other matters, writing up my essay anticipating the misappropriation of Douglass' words on Independence Day. Like every other thoughtful black American, I have been informed about th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.