“If you wait by the river long enough, the bodies of your enemies will float by.” — Sun Tzu

My daughter’s Christmas list included the book, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck’. Its author, whom I’ve not read but presume to be something of a YA guru, recently posted an essay called ‘Why I’m Not a Stoic’. The TLDR is that he thinks Stoics give no fucks w…