Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dex Quire's avatar
Dex Quire
4h

I swear there must be a vibe line that connects Washington State to California - to Cobb specifically; this whole past week I've been thinking how worthless the profession of journalist is. Give me a novelist, give me an essayist any day. Journalists have abandoned news for narrative and I got their narrative five thousand miles ago: Trump = bad, end of story. James Fallows very name embodies his thinking; his writing? Forget it: shallow moronic forgettable ...

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael DC Bowen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture