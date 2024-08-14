Several years ago when I was in the middle of my EDC and firearms martial education, I was stunned about how stupid people were about these common sense things, that seem uncommon if you live in a cosmopolitain bubble. I keep forgetting how naturally curious I am and how willing I am to find out. More on that later. The result was that I wanted to help …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.