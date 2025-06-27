Stoic Observations

Stoic Observations

Maximal Dispatches
12h

Do It Over Do-It-Worse diplomacy in action Iran ghosting Trump. Just like Japan did.

Poor Don.

Trump and his advisers had hoped Iran would agree to a meeting with the U.S. next week, where the White House planned to offer incentives — including limited sanctions relief — to jumpstart negotiations.

But a defiant video message Thursday by Khamenei — who declared victory over Israel and claimed Iran had dealt the U.S. a "slap in the face" — derailed that effort.

Trump has repeatedly urged Iran to return to the negotiating table, and said earlier this week that he would allow China to buy Iranian oil in order to help the country rebuild after the 12-day war.

Maximal Dispatches
12h

Iran's supreme leader claims 'victory' in his first comments after U.S. strikes

Iran's government also voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which will stymie efforts to monitor its uranium enrichment.

https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/iran-suspends-cooperation-iaea-nuclear-watchdog-khamenei-rcna215169

