As the world turns, humans kill each other. When we manage to forget that, we fall away from the limits of struggle and the discipline of truth. So at the top of Twitter yesterday before the massive Russian invasion of Ukraine was the news that we have been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan’s name incorrectly. This is to be expected. Facing struggle and truth a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.