Last month, I took my nephew out to the Long Beach Grand Prix. At some point in our many conversations it came down to sex and romance. I relayed something of the following.
Stoic Observations is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Q: What's the best way to work out relatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.