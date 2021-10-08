I stumbled into a dragon's lair
And fought the beast that wasn't there.
My shield and armor peasants mocked
Served well and vile fire blocked.
And now I've stumbled out again
To warn you of the dragon's den.
Although I'm weary and still coughin'
You won't soon find me in a coffin.
The more you live, the less you should fear death, but you should be prepared for…
