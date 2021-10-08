I stumbled into a dragon's lair

And fought the beast that wasn't there.

My shield and armor peasants mocked

Served well and vile fire blocked.

And now I've stumbled out again

To warn you of the dragon's den.

Although I'm weary and still coughin'

You won't soon find me in a coffin.

