As usual, an insight came to me in a flash.

The insight comes from digesting this and that from here and there, mostly from the political commentators here on Substack, the best little intellectual ghetto in America.

Here are the facts that have led me to the following conclusion. I’ll be blunt and brief.

President Donald Trump, now a candidate for re-election has completely taken over the Republican Party. Candidate Kamala Harris, his opponent has consolidated support from the Democrat Party riding on the coattails of the lamest lame duck in my lifetime. Trump is incoherent, scattershot and like a clock running backwards at doubletime is right four times a day. Harris is spineless, ineffective and like a desperate rabbit will run from pillar to post to find cover from predators. Only she doesn’t know how to identify the predators in her party. They already own her. The message of the Republican Party makes twice as much sense to the mainstream as does the hastily polled word salads of Democrats now wobbly on Woke.

So now I editorialize from the above generalized facts with the following singular conclusion, I guess because I believe in life after death.

Americans should vote for Harris rather than giving Trump another term.

The reasoning is as follows.

Trump Is Trump, Not A Servant of the People

Trump is now where Rush Limbaugh used to be: the one voice and singular oracle of the broad American Right. The Republican leadership used to rely on Right Radio to spread their message to the people, but they no longer have Limbaugh. They don’t have anyone with the gravitas of Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly. Trump is two inches above the sanity of Hannity and occasionally will rant and ravage like Michael Savage.

Trump’s populism, unlike the old guard of the Democrats, has become a cult of personality and his personal grudges are a threat. A personality this strong running a party this weak spells disaster for the integrity of the political process, precisely because he is more correct in carrying the message of the Republican Party to partisans and mainstream. Contrast this with the elites of the Democrat Party who have very few valuable ideas and a whole lot of skibidi mealy-mouthed platitudes. They can do nothing but kick all cans down the road - but since they are run by the old guard, their scandals (like high speed rail in California) are more transparent. Soft pedaling Green and Woke initiatives, while corrupting of midwits can continue without fiscal discipline and without end. I say this last thing as we approach yet another Government Shutdown Season.

Electing Trump essentially certifies all of his baggage and potential vendettas. People tend to forget how Trump has destroyed the people who have previously greased his skids. I can’t forgive his abrogation of our support for the Kurds. What has Turkey done for us lately, than been the backdrop for Eric Adams’ corruption? For that move, he lost Mattis. He lost Tillerson. He lost McMaster. He lost Barr. I didn’t vote for Trump but I was excited to see an outsider throw a wrench into the infernal machines of Congress. I didn’t quite realize that monkey wrench was his only tool and that he’d throw it at his own staff. But what can you expect? He owns the party, and without the Republican Party, where are reasonable conservatives going to make a difference, at Burning Man?

Reasonable conservatives, like Mitt Romney have become jetsam of the sinking ship of the USS Elephant. In that regard, Trump himself is a RINO. Republican in name only. What do you get when you cross an elephant and a RINO, Hell if I know. Actually it’s a gargantuan beast that drops tons of shit with little birds eternally sniping at the flies it attracts. Worse still, it never forgets its enemies. Trump is the best enabler of the worst political agendas, he’s just the man who makes Americans forget the world, and literally sells religious merch to little old ladies like my mother. Let him be Pope, we don’t need that kind of dope dealer as the leader of the Executive Branch.

On The Other Hand

Trump’s greatest asset are all of his personal liabilities, because once he is done, he’s done. The Republican Party will simply revert to its mean with the fundamental understanding that it still has more of the non-elitist common sense sentiment of the US than the Democrats. In other words, the best way to get rid of Trump is to give him the office with the understanding that he owns the attention of a fragmented GOP, but not its soul. The best way to get the next generation of common sense Americans into power is to let Trump win, keep your finger’s crossed for four years and let him pass the baton.

On the other other hand, there is the distinct possibility that the GOP has indeed lost the entirety of its soul and Trump is the credible heir to Jesse Ventura and Arnold Schwartzenegger. That means Joe Rogan is next.

Or Omead Ashfar

Harris’ Unadulterated Shite

Coming from California where shadow operatives have perfected the art of generating mind-bending legislative initiatives, where one PAC calls itself, The Coalition Of Care and its opponents call themselves People For Freedom, we have grown accustomed to not knowing who is behind the laws that attach billions for education, healthcare, and public parks. We have been passing them for 40 years and even legalized a lottery and Indian gaming “for education”. Not only can’t California Jonny read, spell, write, or count. He can’t keep the lights on, take a long hot shower or water his lawn during certain hours of curfew. And he can’t drive on the freeways for free, he can just crawl along - unless he buys a transponder for the diamond lane. More diamond lanes are coming, not to mention bike lanes on major city boulevards.

We don’t know exactly who it is in Sacramento who can stop this madness. We just know it’s not the Republicans. People are leaving for Texas. Think about how bad that is. Yeah I can deal in stereotypes. What kind of situation inverts the demographics of the Golden State, one of misery without accountability.

That is the way of Progressives, and finally people who thought they were progressive are now just frightened. Frightened of losing their friends. Frightened from the experience of losing their friends. How do you have prospects when people who don’t even know you are ready to see you destroyed? Let us state this clearly. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has a deep history of flip-flopping and arrogance behind a patina of smiles. He’s exactly like Malfoy with two invisible flunkies, Crabbe and Goyle. You and I may not know exactly Kamala Harris is, but she’s either Crabbe or Goyle, and precisely as articulate and willing to use brute force. You see when Californians voted to take race out of consideration, groups like CFER, a hotbed of tiger moms, and ragtag rationalists actually won. Prop 209 won in 1996. The D’s have been trying to reverse that ever since, from the shadows.

Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris are the tip of the nose of the skankiest, yet most invisible shadow camel ever. The only reason that we know them is because they are such transparently mendacious, happy-faced backstabbing idiots the Democrats have put front and center in a generation or two. Nobody trusted Bill Clinton and he managed the White House into a shambles. This is what Rahm Emanuel made abundantly clear. An America that can survive Bill Clinton can also survive Donald Trump, twice. At least we know the bastard who is running things. But we don’t know that with Harris and I daresay we wouldn’t have known that with Beto O’Rourke.

One of the more egregious inversions of the Progressive Woke Virus on the Democrat Party is on the matter of free speech. Consider the arguments made in support of the bodily autonomy of women in defense of abortion. Hands off my body has a certain appeal, as presumptuous as it is against men. But having a child [or not] is nowhere near as fundamental to the sustaining of the Republic as having a say. How about hands off my mouth? Equally for men and women, it is obviously a more important requirement for the Republic.

My Body, My Choice is a great slogan for people who don’t think in paragraphs. We all know that it applies to pregnancy, but we also know it doesn’t apply to vaccines.

I heard a rumor that ten states are voting to establish the legality of abortion in their stated with various conditions. Back since Obamacare, the Ds have been OK with the atomization of national healthcare standards. It kind of makes sense, but I would have rather allowed more competition among major national healthcare insurance providers - then again, only now do we have Lina Khan to prevent the more egregious oligopolies. At any rate, the Supreme Court was right to let the states decide, and medical boards are right to enforce national standards for the procedures. I’m glad that one finally is behind us, but ideologues are going to pretend otherwise.

Bottom Line

The economy seems to be able to afford another Trump. He is pro-business. He is pro-free speech. He is after harshing slack immigration. If we elect him now, we can get rid of him for good and the Republican Party will be forced to get its act together without such a charismatic hack.

Harris will kick all cans and work for the shadow powers that shortcut the Democrat Convention. She will attempt to reawake the disaster of Woke, and inculcate more of the same passive-aggressive mealy-mouthed cowardice and manipulation that the Ivy Cabal has been getting away with since Obama reversed himself on gay marriage. And just to be clear, after the passage of Lawrence v Texas, nobody needed critical social justice activism for homosexuals and those CSJWs are the same people whose agendas brought objectivity into question in our society.

Trump’s blather and personal demons and shortcomings will wreak havoc on the order and rationality of the Executive Branch. Putting him in office is like replacing Patrick Mahomes with Colin Kaepernick. It’s not about skill. It’s about a meta-message that is essentially worthless. Which basically makes him exactly the same kind of candidate as Harris. One that could only be elected by manipulative party politics and unserious voters.

Neither one of them is at the level of competence I require. So I won’t vote for either. And since I am not interested in affecting your vote in the slightest, I will not publish this before the election. Your vote is none of my business, and I don’t like the growing idea that it should be and that we should all be judging each other by content of our ballots.

I trust Trump to be loud and reckless but with instincts that serve him which could be marginally good against a hostile Congress. I trust Harris to be slippery and entitled with instincts for glory which will serve the invisible skanky camel with a Congressional majority.

Harris has never had to prove a damned thing. If we elect her the Democrats, Socialists & Progressives will coalesce into a swamp thing with a figurehead. If that generates coherent policy it will prove the existence of shadow figures. (No one as clearly powerful as Tom DeLay) Only because the NYT doesn’t care and not enough people read the WSJ. America functions better with an embattled president. Too bad we can’t make Trump Pope.

A Harris victory, given enough time, will change all of America into what California has become. The land of ‘once upon a time the sidewalks were clean and we didn’t have to lock gas station bathrooms’. With any luck this will force the excommunicated Liberals to push the Republican Party to accept candidates like Mitt Romney and John McCain and all that common sense. They won’t have anyone pleasant and intelligent to hide behind, like Obama. A Trump victory will delay that process. At worst it could kill that process.

America needs eight years of mediocracy, shadow government, socialist rhetoric, immigration denial, fiscal irresponsibility, censorship both mandated and self-imposed, irrational rhetorical word-salad and geopolitical irrelevance plus more street riots. Harris will hasten the day when both parties will ask WTF happened. Only when we are on fire will the right responders get busy.

There’s another Colin Powell out there somewhere. In the meantime, I’ll be clutching my guns and my Bibles with the rest of the peasants. See you in the funny pages.