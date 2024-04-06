So I paid my friend MDZ twice on Venmo. Those of you who know Venmo also know that your transactions are semi public. Why on Earth they decided to do that is beyond me - probably catering to those who expect to micromanage their friends and who feel stood up, catfished, ghosted and all other sorts of violations of instant gratification. He paid me back,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.