I have been attending to the ministrations of the Long Now Foundation for quite some time. Even before they existed I was engaged at The Well and participated in discussions about the future of society. Ever since about 2008 I’ve been more of an optimistic pessimist, because Nouriel Roubini. What that means is that even though since 9/11 I wake up and a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stoic Observations to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.