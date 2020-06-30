No Baggage.

I know it’s hard to think out there with all the noise. It’s almost enough to make you want to withdraw from the public sphere. We are social creatures and those of us who value our peace of mind and ability to deal with complexity absolutely need communication in these times of oversimplification and irrationality.

That’s why I’ve been writing online since the turn of the century. Yes. Really. I have been Left, I have been Right, and now I am Stoic. I aim to chronicle the life of the mind in an environment where courage, openness and honesty are hard to find. I expect to expand the space where discovery, humor and reason are respected and defended. I do so from the perspective of who makes very few assumptions and carries very little ideological baggage.

I write for machines and people with respect. Who is this dude?

Why subscribe?

The usual reasons. Thought, music, cuisine, books, film, thought. All without political spin. My aim is to be a writer, storyteller, cultural critic and provoker of thought. Somewhere between Mark Twain, Ambrose Bierce, Joe Frank, Spaulding Gray and Samuel L. Jackson. You need some of that in your diet. That’s what I promise. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.