AI Cinema We'd Like to See
Restoration vs Reinterpretation
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
2
How Deep is Your Cynicism?
I still don't hate Donald Trump
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
The Stovepipe Memorandum
Because it's not all about me.
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
4
Better Profiles
The larger multidimensional universe
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Anti-Intellectualism
Obligatory Seriousness
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
4
Europe Wakes Up?
Simon Whistler's voice of reason.
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Relax, I Get It
Some notes on conspicuous consumption.
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
6
Finding Orthodoxy
Now the post-game wrapup has everybody's attention.
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
2
Anthropology
Where is it?
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
2
The Hybrid Homeschool Project
It might even be political
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
The Peasants Win
And the Dow is up 4%
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
3
Trump For Pope
Why Harris Matters
  
Michael David Cobb Bowen
7
