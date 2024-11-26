Stoic Observations
AI Cinema We'd Like to See
Restoration vs Reinterpretation
Nov 26
Michael David Cobb Bowen
4
2
How Deep is Your Cynicism?
I still don't hate Donald Trump
Nov 24
Michael David Cobb Bowen
20
The Stovepipe Memorandum
Because it's not all about me.
Nov 23
Michael David Cobb Bowen
4
4
Better Profiles
The larger multidimensional universe
Nov 18
Michael David Cobb Bowen
3
Anti-Intellectualism
Obligatory Seriousness
Nov 16
Michael David Cobb Bowen
16
4
Europe Wakes Up?
Simon Whistler's voice of reason.
Nov 13
Michael David Cobb Bowen
4
Relax, I Get It
Some notes on conspicuous consumption.
Nov 12
Michael David Cobb Bowen
9
6
Finding Orthodoxy
Now the post-game wrapup has everybody's attention.
Nov 11
Michael David Cobb Bowen
7
2
Anthropology
Where is it?
Nov 10
Michael David Cobb Bowen
14
2
The Hybrid Homeschool Project
It might even be political
Nov 8
Michael David Cobb Bowen
12
The Peasants Win
And the Dow is up 4%
Nov 7
Michael David Cobb Bowen
25
3
Trump For Pope
Why Harris Matters
Nov 6
Michael David Cobb Bowen
13
7
